Benidorm expat unveils full impact of Covid pandemic on tourist-reliant Spanish resort

“Covid has had a devastating effect on Benidorm,” the 64-year-old said.
“It relies heavily on British tourists; although we do get tourists from other countries, the Brits spend the most.”
The mother-of-two explained that life in the Spanish town is far from what it used to be.
“Benidorm is a very sad sight right now,” said Sue.
READ MORE: Holiday warning: Grant Shapps says ‘way forward’ only clear in April
“Weekends used to get a few people coming for the day but that’s not allowed at the moment.
“Nobody can go in or out of Benidorm from 3pm Friday until 6am Monday.
“The police are at all entry points stopping anyone trying to get in or out unless it’s work-related.”
Sue explained that many businesses, including her own, have felt the brunt.
DON’T MISS
“Our business is suffering as we sell awnings – usually this time if the year we are busy with bars and restaurants as they get ready for summer but that’s not happening at the moment because of the uncertainty regarding holidays.
“Fortunately we have had our business for over 30 years so we are getting by for now, but many businesses will not survive another season without tourists.”
Some expats Sue knows in Benidorm simply can’t carry on with their lives out in Spain any more.
“A lot are having to return to the UK as they have lost their jobs or business,” she said.
Despite the struggles Benidorm has faced over the past year, the community spirit has been strong.
“The expat community has been wonderful in this pandemic, raising money for the local food banks and helping those that are struggling,” Sue said.
What’s more, she remains optimistic that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“But I’m hopeful for the coming months and some sort of return to normality.”
This week, the Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said she thinks Spain will be able to open up to tourists again in May.
She estimates that 40 percent of the population will have received the vaccine by then.
0 Comments