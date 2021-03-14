Chelsea and Man City prepare lucrative David Alaba contract offers

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to make a late surge in the transfer battle to land Bayern Munich star David Alaba this summer. The defender will see his contract expire amid strong interest from Real Madrid.

Alaba’s wage demands have allowed Chelsea and City back in the race to sign the defender ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Austria international will see his contract expire at Bayern Munich at the end of the season and it appears that all negotiations are off. It means the 28-year-old is set to depart when his deal is up in the summer with a host of elite clubs desperate for his signature. Real Madrid were believed to be his first choice, while Barcelona are also in the race, with Alaba looking at Spain as his next destination.

But his wage demands have blown the Spanish giants out of the water, with him asking for £400,000-a-week. Amid financial uncertainty and the Covid-19 crisis, neither Real or Barca have the necessary cash to stump up such a deal. According to the Daily Star, that has allowed Chelsea and City to reenter the battle. Both clubs are keen to sign the Austrian but were starting to believe that he would not pick the Premier League over La Liga.