Cruise holidays won't recover for two years says Carnival boss – when do cruises restart?

Arnold Donald, chief executive of Carnival Corporation, told the Financial Times that the cruise industry will have to work doubly hard to attract first-time cruisers in a post-pandemic world.

What’s more, returning staff to ships is a long and tricky process.

For Carnival, which has 90,000 staff, it could take up to 45 days due to differing international travel restrictions and quarantines, Donald said.

As for ships sailing this year, the boss said: “[It] depends on so many variables, because every destination is going to have its own level of comfort and what regulations are going to be.”

