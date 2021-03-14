Jimmy Page children: Does Led Zeppelin founder have children?

According to Led Zeppelin 1968-1980: The Story Of A Band And Their Music by Keith Shadwick, the press generated from this intervention only helped the band’s image.

It was reported that Jimmy told the press: “We shall call ourselves the Nobs when we go to Copenhagen.”

This did in fact take place, and in February 1970, the band were billed as The Nobs at a performance in Copenhagen.

As for the music of the album, it was self-funded by the band’s manager Peter Grant and Jimmy, costing £1,782.

Today, this is worth £27,747.60, showing this was no small amount they had to put down.