Kate Garraway mistakenly told husband Derek Draper ‘may have died’ in hospital mix-up

“I had a lot of sleep and medicine and feeling much better,” she added.

Kate spent Christmas apart from Derek due to coronavirus restrictions.

She continued: “I haven’t been able to see him since Christmas, we’re back into a situation of looking at strangers in masks.

“That’s the situation for everybody at the moment. It’s tough. When you’re someone like him, dealing with a consciousness problem and trying to emerge, I can’t help but fear it’s not helpful.

“There’s no end in sight to that. There’s no one to blame or be angry with. It’s tough.”