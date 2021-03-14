Kate Middleton: What she must do on royal trips away as state visits branded 'exhausting'

“Some state visits include recreational time on their schedules,” she detailed.

“We have seen members of the Royal Family participating at sporting events – as spectators as well as participants.

“Itineraries are often jampacked with events from morning to night, however, some downtime may be added to the schedule if they wish to include it.”

There’s no denying the visits are challenging, though. Royal reporter Gordon Rayner, who has attended 20 royal tours, has said he has “no envy” for the way in which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with other royals, must travel when on tour.

Rayner explained to the Telegraph, royal tours are “choreographed to the minute.”