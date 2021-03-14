Lewis Hamilton spins in testing again as Nikita Mazepin laughs at F1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton’s car was facing the wrong way again at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday following another uncharacteristic spin and Haas’ Nikita Mazepin nearly crashed into the Mercedes driver.

Hamilton beached his car in the gravel trap on Saturday after losing control heading into Turn 13.

And he was off the track once again in Sunday’s final testing session during an out lap on soft tyres.

Hamilton had been nursing his tyres around the track before putting the power on coming out of the final corner.

The seven-time world champion lost control of his car as it spun around on the main straight, and Mazepin was seemingly close to crashing into the British racing superstar.