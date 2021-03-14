Lewis Hamilton spins in testing again as Nikita Mazepin laughs at F1 world champion

And he was off the track once again in Sunday’s final testing session during an out lap on soft tyres.
Hamilton had been nursing his tyres around the track before putting the power on coming out of the final corner.
The seven-time world champion lost control of his car as it spun around on the main straight, and Mazepin was seemingly close to crashing into the British racing superstar.
He was able to turn back around and get going again, but his flying lap was ruined with the tyres flat-spotted from the spin out.
It’s been a frustrating weekend for Mercedes as a whole with performance and reliability a problem on Friday.
Despite Hamilton’s issue on Saturday, there were signs of improvement as Valtteri Bottas finished fastest on the day.
“It’s very gusty, as I found out into Turn 13,” he said.
“The rear doesn’t feel particularly great with this new regulation change but we are trying to find the sweet spot.
“It’s day two of testing so we’re just focused on doing our job and understanding the car so there is no point being worried just yet.”
Alpha Tauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda also proved that he may be one to watch next weekend as he clocked the second fastest time of the session.
But there was bitter disappointment for Aston Martin once again with Sebastian Vettel forced to end his session early with the team reporting a “loss of boost pressure”.
Both Vettel and Lance Stroll finished bottom of the time sheet and have a lot of work to do to get ready for the season opener next weekend.
