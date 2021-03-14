Lewis Hamilton struggles as Max Verstappen dominates F1 testing with Yuki Tsunoda second

Max Verstappen showed Red Bull have what it takes to challenge Mercedes for the world title this year as they out-performed the Silver Arrows for the majority of pre-season testing.

After a turbulent first two days, in which Valtteri Bottas encountered gearbox issues and Lewis Hamilton beached his car, Mercedes were hoping for a long stint on the track in Bahrain.

However, the Silver Arrows were only able to take their lap tally up to 164 for the weekend, which was the lowest of any team.

Bottas got a good run out in the morning session but Hamilton spent a lengthy period in the garage with the covers across, meaning the floor of the car was off while engineers worked.

When the seven-time world champion was finally out and putting his foot down he was only able to set the fifth quickest lap time.

There are suspicions that Mercedes were sandbagging by carrying more fuel than their rivals.

