Piers Morgan hints he's been struggling after GMB exit with Mother's Day post

“My outspoken views on the insanity of American gun laws led to the end of my time at CNN.

“And now I’ve lost my job at Good Morning Britain because I chose not to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

Piers went on to claim he had become the “latest ‘victim’ of the cancel culture that is permeating our country, every minute, of every hour, of everyday”.

“Though of course, I consider myself to be neither a victim, nor actually cancelled,” he added.

“However, I do believe the defence of free speech and the right to express honestly held opinions, is the most important issue of my career, and the most important issue in British society.”