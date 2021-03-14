Stroke: Follow these five lifestyle guides to reduce your risk by 50 percent

Examples include diabetes and high blood pressure, which both increase your risk of a stroke.

Healthy living – no matter when you start – is the best preventative tool against a stroke.

The signs of a stroke

Remember to act FAST to call 999 and request an ambulance if you see any of the following:

F – the face may have dropped on one side, the person may not be able to smile, or their mouth or eye may have dropped.

A – the person with suspected stroke may not be able to lift both arms and keep them there because of weakness or numbness in one arm.

S – their speech may be slurred or garbled, or the person may not be able to talk at all despite appearing to be awake; they may also have problems understanding what you’re saying to them.

T – it’s time to dial 999 immediately if you see any of these signs or symptoms.