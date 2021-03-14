The Beatles: John Lennon criticised A Hard Day’s Night director – ‘I have wounds’

Along the way the band hit a number of fictional problems, including hordes of adoring fans and a troublesome grandfather of Paul McCartney.
Lester spoke candidly about shooting these scenes with Lennon, saying: “John was not known to suffer fools, and I probably fell into the fool category.
“He was always willing to skewer the pomposity around him, and I think there can’t be any more pompous person on a set than the director.
“So, I have wounds. But I have a huge, huge admiration for John.”
“I hope I formed a relationship with all of them. I spent a lot of time with John, I was never less than impressed.”
With a smile he added: “He’s one of the three or four people in my life that shaped me.”
The light-hearted passion project was also a great success for the band.
A Hard Day’s Night was nominated for two Academy Awards that year. One for Best Screenplay and another for Best Score.
He said: “The title was Ringo’s. We’d almost finished making the film, and this fun bit arrived that we’d not known about before, which was naming the film.
“So we were sitting around at Twickenham studios having a little brain-storming session… and we said: ‘Well, there was something Ringo said the other day.’
“Ringo would do these little malapropisms, he would say things slightly wrong, like people do, but his were always wonderful, very lyrical… they were sort of magic even though he was just getting it wrong. And he said after a concert: ‘Phew, it’s been a hard day’s night.’”
Once the film’s title was chosen, Lennon wrote the song A Hard Day’s Night in one night. The track was then recorded just eight days before the film was finished.
The songwriter based the song’s lyrics on a birthday card his son, Julian Lennon, had received.
A Hard Day’s Night won a Grammy Award for Best Performance by a Vocal Group.
