Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho tipped to demand Toby Alderweireld sale with two replacements

Mikel Arteta’s side have underperformed this season as they currently sit 10th in the table – 13 points adrift of the Champions League places.

And Tottenham have held the upper hand against their bitter rivals in recent meetings, losing just once in the last seven matches between the two teams.

Spurs are also looking to make it five consecutive seasons of finishing ahead of Arsenal and Mourinho aimed stuck the boot into Tottenham’s rivals for their position in the table.

He said: “I look up, I don’t look down. If Arsenal were seven points ahead of us, I would look to them, but because we have seven points more than them, I don’t look down.