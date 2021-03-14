Wayne Rooney backed to become Man Utd manager because he has three key traits

Wayne Rooney has been told he is the perfect man to take charge at Manchester United should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leave. It comes from Shinji Kagawa, who knows all about the former striker having worked alongside him at Old Trafford.

Rooney could take over as United manager because he possesses three vital traits. It comes after the Englishman took over at Derby on a permanent basis earlier this year after initially being put in interim charge. That saw the 35-year-old call time on his outstanding playing career and start life as a manager. Rooney is fondly remembered by United fans who would no doubt love to see him in the Old Trafford dugout one day if he impresses as a coach.

And Kagawa believes his former team-mate could be the answer for the Red Devils. He told the Mirror: “It’s hard to make any predictions because in the world’s top league, the manager is let go if they don’t get results. “But I hope that Rooney will be successful and eventually become a manager at Manchester. “He definitely has the personality, the experience and record for it. “He’s the manager for Derby now, but I’m sure he’ll be creating success stories as a manager for a Premier League team soon.”