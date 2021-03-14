What is Roblox and can I get free Robux?

Having been in the news a lot in 2021, many parents and gamers still don’t know what Roblox is and why so many people play it. Roblox recently hit the headlines after going public in a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Roblox Corp has become much talked about, and with its valuation now above those of publishers like Electronic Arts and Take-Two, the conversations are not going to end any time soon. So what is Roblox, and is it possible to get free Robux to spend in-game across PS4, Xbox One, Mobile and PC?

WHAT IS ROBLOX? According to Roblox Corp, the game itself has a mission “to bring the world together through play. We enable anyone to imagine, create, and have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive 3D experiences, all built by a global community of developers.” That sounds quite complicated but the description that many gamers will recognise is that Roblox is an internet gaming platform focused mostly on multiplayer experiences. Roblox is a platform where user-created experiences can be shared and played by sharing codes and searching through the Roblox terminal. These Online games are called a place and are always published and shared through the Roblox App, whatever platforms you are using. The Roblox platform allows for a number of different genres and game types to be built, although they all share similar aesthetic styles This means that most games share the same character designs, with plenty of variety being offered by those designing them. According to Roblox Corp, Roblox boasts a global community of over two million developers who produce multiplayer experiences each month using Roblox Studio, the desktop design tool.

They also boast that any experience imaginable can be created on Roblox, with a huge worldwide userbase. Roblox is also not limited to just consoles and mobiles, with the official app available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon Devices, Xbox One, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. “Roblox is ranked as one of the top online entertainment platforms for audiences under the age of 18 based on average monthly visits and time spent (Comscore). Our popularity is driven purely by the community with millions of people signing up through word of mouth every month.” The good news is that Roblox is free to download and most content found on it are free to play. Other things to note is that many Roblox games come with chat features, meaning that parental controls will need to be activated if children are playing it. A message from Roblox Corp explains: “All chat on Roblox is filtered to prevent inappropriate content and personally identifiable information from being visible on the site. Players have different safety settings and experiences based on their age. “Players age 12 and younger have their posts and chats filtered both for inappropriate content and to prevent personal information from being posted. Players age 13 and older have the ability to say more words and phrases than younger players. This filtering system covers all areas of communication on Roblox, public and private. “The account’s age group is displayed in the upper-right corner of the browser as either 13+ or <13. this=”” is=”” also=”” displayed=”” while=”” in=”” games=”” an=”” account=”” s=”” age=”” group=”” not=”” to=”” other=”” players=”” p=””>.”