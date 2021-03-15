NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Angel Di Maria swiftly left PSG match with family involved...

Sports

Angel Di Maria swiftly left PSG match with family involved in 'very violent' robbery

1 min

8views
0

Di Maria was also a victim of robbery during his time as a Manchester United player back in February 2015.

An alarm was raised at the time before the offenders were able to get inside the house, which occured while Di Maria was playing for United in a 3-1 win over Leicester.

Sadly, it’s been a problem for several players at PSG over the past 18 months with Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo Moting and Sergio Rico all being victims to robberies.

Pochettino addressed Di Maria’s substitution after the game, admitting that it would have affected the players.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in