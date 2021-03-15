Angel Di Maria swiftly left PSG match with family involved in 'very violent' robbery

Di Maria was also a victim of robbery during his time as a Manchester United player back in February 2015.

An alarm was raised at the time before the offenders were able to get inside the house, which occured while Di Maria was playing for United in a 3-1 win over Leicester.

Sadly, it’s been a problem for several players at PSG over the past 18 months with Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo Moting and Sergio Rico all being victims to robberies.

Pochettino addressed Di Maria’s substitution after the game, admitting that it would have affected the players.