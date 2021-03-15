Cabin crew secrets: Flight attendant shares importance of keeping window blinds up

This is because that is the time gap before the jet fuels in the tank can ignite and explode.
Therefore it’s crucial passengers are not disorientated when they leave the plane so they can exit as rapidly as possible.
Another reason window blinds need to be up is to help orient passengers if the plane crashes.
DON’T MISS
“[This will] give you better orientation if there’s an accident, as well as making it easier for rescuers to see inside.”
Lights in the aircraft are also dimmed at take-off and landing to help crew and passenger’s eyes adjust.
“The reason lights are dimmed is so you’re not blinded by light while dashing through smoke and to make emergency lights easier to see,” explained Betty.
“The reason you have to return your tray table to its upright and locked position is so you won’t impale yourself on it if the plane crashes,” clarified Betty.
What’s more, tray tables could prove an impediment during an evacuation.
Making sure they are all fastened and up means there will be a clear path should fliers need to evacuate.
Betty has the answer: “The reason you have to return your seat to its upright position is to make evacuation easier in event of a disaster, to minimise whiplash and to prevent you from slipping under your seat belt in the event of a sudden stop.”
Making sure your seatbelt is done up correctly at the required time is also vital.
“Something as simple as a properly buckled belt could mean the difference between serious and minor injury,” said Pilot Patrick Smith his book Cockpit Confidential.
0 Comments