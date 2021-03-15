NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Camping, caravan & staycations: Centre Parcs, Butlins, Parkdean & Haven...

Travel

Camping, caravan & staycations: Centre Parcs, Butlins, Parkdean & Haven holiday updates

1 min

8views
0

“All our accommodation will be open, however, we’ll only be able to welcome one household per unit ,” explained Haven.

“Restaurants and bars will be open but limited to outdoor areas only.”

The following will not be open: showbars, indoor dining, creative activities, indoor play, Airspace at Combe Haven and Blue Dolphin, swimming pools at Rockley Park (for breaks up to and including April 29) and aqua parks in swimming pools.

Haven parks in Scotland and Wales will open on April 2.

Parkdean Resorts

Parkdean’s English parks will open on April 12 “subject to government guidance following the latest government update”.

The following won’t be available under May 17: indoor food and drink, outdoor pools, soft play, outdoor and indoor performances, kids’ shops and amusement arcades.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in