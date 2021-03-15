Camping, caravan & staycations: Centre Parcs, Butlins, Parkdean & Haven holiday updates

“All our accommodation will be open, however, we’ll only be able to welcome one household per unit ,” explained Haven.

“Restaurants and bars will be open but limited to outdoor areas only.”

The following will not be open: showbars, indoor dining, creative activities, indoor play, Airspace at Combe Haven and Blue Dolphin, swimming pools at Rockley Park (for breaks up to and including April 29) and aqua parks in swimming pools.

Haven parks in Scotland and Wales will open on April 2.

Parkdean Resorts

Parkdean’s English parks will open on April 12 “subject to government guidance following the latest government update”.

The following won’t be available under May 17: indoor food and drink, outdoor pools, soft play, outdoor and indoor performances, kids’ shops and amusement arcades.