Cancer symptoms: Persistent bloating could be a sign of ovarian cancer

This may be accompanied by a loss of appetite, or feeling full very soon after eating.

Another early sign of ovarian cancer is pelvic or abdominal pain, or urinary issues.

To expand on urinary issues, the key sign is whether you feel the need to wee more urgently, or find yourself going more often than usual.

Occasionally, there might be other changes in bowel habits, such as diarrhoea and constipation.

