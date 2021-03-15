Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Erectile dysfunction could be a sign of high blood sugar

Diabetes UK explained you’re more at risk of this happening if you:
- Have a family history of type 2 diabetes
- Are overweight
- White and over 40
- African-Caribbean, Black African, or South Asian and over 25
- You have high blood pressure
Whenever you take a bite of something to eat – regardless of what it is – the carbohydrates are transformed into glucose, a type of sugar.
Insulin then acts as the key allowing glucose into the body’s cells, so it can be used up as an energy source.
Erectile dysfunction is also known as impotence, which may mean you can’t get or keep an erection.
Early warning signs can include losing the morning erection, which can be down to:
- Reduced blood flow
- Nerve damage
- Damaged blood vessels
Pills such as Viagra and Cialis can cause heart problems, so it’s not an easy fix.
Examples include: kidney problems, foot and eye problems, a stroke and heart attack.
The earliest warning signs of type 2 diabetes, most commonly missed are:
- Increased urination
- Increased hunger
- Increased thirst
- Blurred vision
- Slow healing of cuts and wounds
Diabetes UK warned that people could be suffering from the condition for up to a decade before they finally see their GP to get tested.
They can arrange a simple blood test that can check your glucose levels in your blood.
From there, you will find out if you have the condition or not, and how best to manage it.
Whatever you do, if you’re concerned you might have diabetes, don’t put off seeing a doctor.
