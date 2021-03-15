Doug Parkinson dead: Without You singer dies suddenly at home aged 74

The rocker’s son, Daniel Parkinson, told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that his father was “one of the greatest professional musicians of this country”.

Opening up about his dad, he said: “He had, I think, an especially high standard of music – playing and proficiency.

“He was very demanding in terms of what he expected from musicians and what he gave out on stage. He was always an absolute professional… that’s the thing I’ll remember about him.”

Doug had a number of upcoming shows in various states including at the Thebarton Theatre in Torrensville, South Australia on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife, Suzie, and their sons, Daniel and John.