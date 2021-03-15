NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Doug Parkinson dead: Without You singer dies suddenly at home...

Celebrities

Doug Parkinson dead: Without You singer dies suddenly at home aged 74

1 min

4views
0

The rocker’s son, Daniel Parkinson, told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that his father was “one of the greatest professional musicians of this country”.

Opening up about his dad, he said: “He had, I think, an especially high standard of music – playing and proficiency.

“He was very demanding in terms of what he expected from musicians and what he gave out on stage. He was always an absolute professional… that’s the thing I’ll remember about him.”

Doug had a number of upcoming shows in various states including at the Thebarton Theatre in Torrensville, South Australia on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife, Suzie, and their sons, Daniel and John.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in