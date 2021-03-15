Fatty liver disease symptoms: Six signs your condition has become irreversible

The condition is largely symptomless but sinister warning signs can emerge if it progresses to cirrhosis.

Cirrhosis is scarring of the liver caused by long-term liver damage.

“When a patient’s liver disease reaches cirrhosis, a stage when the liver damage can no longer be reversed, it becomes a terminal diagnosis,” warns Crossroads Hospice, a health body offering end-of-life hospice care services to patients of all ages.

According to the health body, common symptoms of cirrhosis include:

Loss of appetite

Weakness

Fatigue

Nausea/Vomiting

Abdominal pain/bloating

Itching.

