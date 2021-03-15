Fortnite event time: When is the Fortnite live event, is it coming out before Season 6?

Epic Games is releasing a big Fortnite live event in March, and gamers will be able to watch the big premiere very soon. Things are going to run differently from previous seasons, with Fortnite Season 5 ending with some unique differences. The finale of the Fortnite Season 5 Zero Crisis will include Jonesey attempting to complete his mission of stabilising reality. The next Fortnite Live Event will be playable at the start of Season 6, making it a more interactive experience. But before that happens, it will also be available to watch before the end of Season 5 and ahead of the new Zero Crisis Solo Mission. It means things will be running a little differently for Fortnite fans during the end of Season 5.

WHAT TIME IS THE FORTNITE LIVE EVENT? The new Fortnite Live Event premiere will be watchable before the end of Season 5, with the start of Season 6 scheduled for Tuesday, March 16. And with no new broadcast appearing online during the weekend, Epic Games has only 48-hours during which they can share the new footage. We don’t have an exact release date for when this new experience will be available to stream, but Epic Games has confirmed that fans will be able to watch it before Season 6. Based on previous events, the next Fortnite event time could happen between 6pm GMT and 9pm GMT on March 15. Alternatively, Epic Games could choose to release the new Fortnite event premiere just before Season 6 kicks off, perhaps from 6am GMT onwards on March 16. The good news is that Epic Games will announce its plans before releasing the new content, meaning we should find out in the next 48-hours.