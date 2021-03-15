Freya Ridings on her second album, 60s influences and re-recording Castles

In an exclusive chat with Express.co.uk, Freya told of how the collaboration came about, saying: “Amazon Music actually got in touch with us to do an orchestral version of Castles at Abbey Road and I was like: ‘Oh my god!’”
Freya explained how she already knew about the Amazon Music original projects, which have previously worked with artists such as Biffy Clyro, Bastille, Foo Fighters, Neil Young and Sia to name a few.
Freya gushed: “I love the way you get to reinvent a song just for a day – especially playing alongside such incredible classical musicians.”
She was particularly surprised by how many musicians signed on to work with her on Castles.
“I don’t know, there was just this feeling of celebration for what we’ve overcome this year… It felt really special.”
Between working with Amazon Music, the 26-year-old has been working hard on her follow-up album.
While she doesn’t have a title for the record just yet, Freya revealed the unexpected influences she is injecting into her new passion-project.
She revealed: “I think it’s being formulated but I’m getting a much clearer vision this time. We’re getting elements of late 60s early 70s.
And it’s no wonder, considering Freya’s 2019 Glastonbury performance of Lost Without You has garnered more than 8.2 million views on YouTube.
Lost Without You was Freya’s first smash hit, reaching number nine in the UK singles charts and claiming 2x platinum awards.
It’s easy to see why, with the singer’s unbelievable melody and tone captivating the hearts of all her fans in the video.
“I always write based off personal experience, but this song specifically was almost like it came from my deepest subconscious. It just kind of came out fully formed.
“And I opened my eyes with a piano, and I was like crying, and I was like: ‘Well, I’m never going to show that to anyone.’ I was like: ‘That’s way too personal.’ And then, you know, it changed my life. It’s crazy.”
Listen to Freya Ridings’ Castles (Orchestral Version) on Amazon Music here.
