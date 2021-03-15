Genshin Impact 1.4: When is the 1.4 update for Genshin Impact coming out?

The much-talked-about Genshin Impact 1.4 update is coming out this week for PS4, PC and Mobile gamers.

Developers Mihoyo has outlined their full plans for the new version of the game, including what new content and features will be included.

To get access to the latest Genshin stuff, gamers will be required to update as soon as they can on whatever platform they use.

This will mean waiting for a new patch to arrive before getting access to the latest Banners and events. It should be noted that some platforms will be able to pre-download Genshin 1.4 ahead of this week’s release.

It will also mean finding more room on your chosen device, as the new content and features are bound to require further space.

And like with previous updates, Genshin Impact 1.4 will also require Mihoyo to shut down game servers and focus on some much-needed maintenance.

This is expected to last around five hours and leave gamers unable to play until all maintenance has been completed.

Genshin Impact maintenance is expected to start at around 10pm GMT, and will not end for several hours across PS4, PC and Mobile platforms.