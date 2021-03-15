Harry Styles and Billie Eilish spark frenzy over reaction to each other at Grammys 2021

“Oh my goodness these two!” one viewer exclaimed.
Another agreed:” Harry and Billie supporting each other’s performances is the best thing to come out of this evening.”
“LOOK HOW THEY’RE LOOKING AT EACH OTHER THOUGH! HARRY AND BILLIE YESSS,” a third couldn’t contain their exciement.
The 19-year-old, who dominated last year’s ceremony, performed on top of a car which appeared to be submerged in the studio floor.
She has already won best song written for visual media, for her Bond theme No Time To Die – which is set to be released later this year as Daniel Craig’s last hurrah as 007.
Harry too is nominated for best pop solo performance – which he later won – best pop vocal album and best music video at this year’s ceremony, but it wasn’t just his voice that became the centre of attention tonight.
He kept viewers of the 2021 awards waiting for his highly-anticipated red carpet arrival, where he stole the show with a bright yellow chequered/tweed blazer with matching shoes, brown velvet trousers and a bright purple feather-boa.
But as soon as he hit the stage, he traded up the colourful ensemble for a full black leather co-ordinating Gucci suit for his breathtaking performance, equipped with a new green feather-boa, which he flung off dramatically mid song.
The pop sensation chose to go shirtless under the tuxedo jacket, pairing the look with heeled loafers, several chunky rings and a cross necklace, and fans couldn’t get enough.
“HARRY STYLES WEARING A BOA. THAT’S IT. THAT’S THE TWEET,” a second cheered.
A third added: “Omg this boy Harry giving us all life with his iconic fashion statements!”
“HARRY STYLES SERVING CLUELESS VIBES #GRAMMYs,” a fourth poited out, referring to the 1995 coming of age rom-com.
