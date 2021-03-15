Harry Styles stuns fans with another iconic fashion statement at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Harry Styles, 27, has become a pinnacle in the evolution of fashion over the past few years, as his style has become increasingly more iconic as he continues to show his willingness to blur gender boundaries. He kept viewers of the 2021 Grammy Awards, where he won best pop solo performance and is nominated for best pop vocal album and best music video, waiting for his highly-anticipated red carpet arrival, waiting to see what he had in store for them this time, stealing the show with a bright yellow chequered/tweed blazer with matching shoes, brown velvet trousers and a bright purple feather-boa.

But as soon as he hit the stage, he traded up the colourful ensemble for a full black leather co-ordinating Gucci suit for a breathtaking performance, equipped with a new green feather-boa, which he flung off dramatically mid song. The pop sensation chose to go shirtless under the tuxedo jacket, pairing the look with heeled loafers, several chunky rings and a cross necklace, and fans couldn’t get enough. Taking to social media, they were in awe of his latest fashion debut, with one writing on Twitter: “Everyone say thank you universe for letting us live in the same era as Harry Styles.” “HARRY STYLES WEARING A BOA. THAT’S IT. THAT’S THE TWEET,” a second cheered. READ MORE: One Direction Zayn Malik: ‘F**k the Grammys’ – Star rages at ‘favourit

He was up against the likes of Justin Bieber for Yummy, Doja Cat for Say So, Billie for Everything I Wanted, Dua Lipa for Don’t Start Now and Taylor Swift for Cardigan. Harry is known for his lavish and darish awards show looks, having dominated the BRITs in the past with his attire alone. Last year, he donned a white lace Gucci jumpsuit with flute cuffs and matching gloves and pearl necklace as he performed Falling on stage. But his 2019 Met Gala outfit is arguably his most iconic outfit to date.