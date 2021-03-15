Jedward spark fury with Winston Churchill statue post ‘F*** it into Piers Morgan’s garden'

The pop stars penned in view of their 632,000 followers last night: “Get that Winston Churchill statue and f*** it into Piers Morgan’s back garden it has no place in today’s society!”
Piers replied to Jedward’s tweet this morning, writing in view of his 7.8million followers: “a) I’d be honoured to have that statue in my garden. b) Churchill saved Britain from the Nazis & contributed more to society every time he breathed than you talentless disrespectful clowns have done in your combined 58 years of gormless tuneless imbecility.”
Twitter users also took to the comments section of the singers’ post to share their thoughts on their controversial statement.
Some criticised the Irish duo’s words, with one person saying: “Yes, Churchill was racist, but he got us through the worst period in time ever.”
Jedward’s comments come after the Metropolitan Police were pictured forming a protective ring around the statue of Winston Churchill after a protest in Westminster had finished.
Thousands of people gathered together outside Scotland Yard on Sunday to protest police use of force at a vigil for Sarah Everard.
Reacting to the police’s move, crowds could be heard chanting: “Protect women, not statues.”
The Churchill statue was previously defaced with the words “was a racist” at an anti-racism demonstration in June last year.
Some have argued the monument should be taken down as Churchill held racist views.
Speaking to the Palestinian Royal Commission in 1937, the late politician said: “I do not admit for instance, that a great wrong has been done to the Red Indians of America or the black people of Australia.
“I do not admit that a wrong has been done to these people by the fact that a stronger race, a higher-grade race, a more worldly wise race to put it that way, has come in and taken their place.”
