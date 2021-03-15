Jedward spark fury with Winston Churchill statue post ‘F*** it into Piers Morgan’s garden'

Twins Jedward, 29, have sparked outrage on social media after they voiced their opinions on the Winston Churchill statue, which is based in Parliament Square, London. The former X Factor contestants argued that the sculpture of the former British prime minister “has no place in today’s society”.

Jedward – which consists of twin brothers John and Edward Grimes – also shared a suggestion about what should be done with the statue, as they hit out at former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, 55.

The pop stars penned in view of their 632,000 followers last night: “Get that Winston Churchill statue and f*** it into Piers Morgan’s back garden it has no place in today’s society!”

Piers replied to Jedward’s tweet this morning, writing in view of his 7.8million followers: “a) I’d be honoured to have that statue in my garden. b) Churchill saved Britain from the Nazis & contributed more to society every time he breathed than you talentless disrespectful clowns have done in your combined 58 years of gormless tuneless imbecility.”

Twitter users also took to the comments section of the singers’ post to share their thoughts on their controversial statement.

Some criticised the Irish duo’s words, with one person saying: “Yes, Churchill was racist, but he got us through the worst period in time ever.”

