Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow 'made everyone nervous' says Pirates of the Caribbean director

To date, there have been five Pirates of the Caribbean movies, with the original trilogy being directed by Gore Verbinski. Now the 56-year-old has opened up on the intense filmmaking journey which began with big doubts surrounding first movie The Curse of the Black Pearl and Johnny Depp’s Oscar-nominated performance as Jack Sparrow. While the original’s success led to the director living in “survival mode”, as he raced to meet the back-to-back sequels’ release dates even before the scripts had been written.

Speaking with Collider, Gore said: “I would say that Pirates 1 had an energy to it, which was essentially, ‘You’re crazy’.

“I remember pitching it to [Hans] Zimmer and he said, ‘You’re mad! You’re making a pirate movie? Nobody’s going to see a pirate movie.’”

The reactions were unsurprising given that the last big pirates genre movie Cutthroat Island was the biggest box-office bomb of all time and saw Carolco Pictures close down.

The Pirates of the Caribbean director said of helming The Curse of the Black Pearl: “It was resoundingly, ‘That’s the worst idea ever.’ And there was something exciting about that.”

