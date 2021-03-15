Kate Garraway fears husband won't have ‘any kind of life again’ in heartbreaking update

Kate Garraway, 53, has opened up about her concerns about her husband Derek Draper amid his health battle. The dad-of-two was rushed to hospital with coronavirus almost a year ago and although he no longer has the virus, it has left him with serious health conditions including diabetes and holes in his heart and lungs.

Comparing his current state to something from a “horror story”, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed she is uncertain about whether Derek will have “any kind of life again”.

She said in a heartbreaking update: “The very worst moment was when they said he could be locked in forever.

“And I just thought, this is a horror story. I don’t know if he’ll ever have any kind of life again. We just don’t know.”

Derek’s heart has stopped beating more than once and he also battled bacterial pneumonia and fought multiple infections which created holes in his lungs.

READ MORE… Sarah Harding told Christmas was ‘probably her last’ as cancer spreads