Larry Lamb opens up as he admits daughter, 17, is being stalked ‘Makes us feel vulnerable'

Larry later confirmed that the tweet was referring to his youngest child.
The original tweet read: “My best friend is going through something hideous right now and what happened this week has brought a whole new light to the situation.
“At what point do we get the help we need? When it’s too late? She asked me to share her story…
READ MORE: Boris Johnson brutally mocked at Grammy Awards by host Trevor Noah
It went on to say that the family have names and photographs of the person in question and have made a note of the times and dates that the teenager has been “accosted/harassed/frightened”.
She said that the police have a file on him but have not yet acted on it.
The mum-of-two went on to reveal that she has installed security cameras and was struggling to sleep due to her concerns about the situation.
“This is a disgrace ….an app would definitely give focus and provide a sense of solidarity..and some relief for friends and family.
“My 17 year old daughter is being stalked at the moment and it makes us all feel vulnerable.”
The father-of-four is dad to Eva, 17, and Eloise, 22, from his relationship with ex partner Clare Burt.
Eva has since shared her own side of the story on Instagram.
She said: “I live my everyday life in complete fear and I can’t bare it.”(sic)
Larry’s daughter said she will not rest until she sees “consequences for [her stalker’s] actions”.
0 Comments