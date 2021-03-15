Lewis Hamilton sends Mercedes worrying warning over Red Bull threat – 'A different animal'

Perez, meanwhile, has admitted that he is “pretty excited” for the season to start, saying: “To say I’m ready, you have no other option.

“We just have to make the most of it and start step by step, be patient in the beginning and things will come to us.

“I have to say, the first Red Bull I’ve driven feels pretty good and certainly there is good potential in the car. I’m pretty excited. I think we’ve got a good car underneath us and the team is doing a fantastic job.

“As I’ve said, it doesn’t matter where we start in Bahrain, it’s where we finish in Abu Dhabi, so let’s go ahead step by step and it should be a good season for us.”