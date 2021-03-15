NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Lewis Hamilton sends Mercedes worrying warning over Red Bull threat...

Sports

Lewis Hamilton sends Mercedes worrying warning over Red Bull threat – 'A different animal'

1 min

3views
0

Perez, meanwhile, has admitted that he is “pretty excited” for the season to start, saying: “To say I’m ready, you have no other option.

“We just have to make the most of it and start step by step, be patient in the beginning and things will come to us.

“I have to say, the first Red Bull I’ve driven feels pretty good and certainly there is good potential in the car. I’m pretty excited. I think we’ve got a good car underneath us and the team is doing a fantastic job.

“As I’ve said, it doesn’t matter where we start in Bahrain, it’s where we finish in Abu Dhabi, so let’s go ahead step by step and it should be a good season for us.”

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in