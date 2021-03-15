NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims subtle jibe at Man Utd stars...

Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims subtle jibe at Man Utd stars after narrow West Ham win

“We could have been more comfortable towards the end as we had a few decent chances to finish it off. We like to make it hard for ourselves!

“It’s about not giving them turnovers all the time. In the first 15 minutes we gave the ball away every time we attacked.

“It was a good set-play and we scored. You have to not open up stupidly as you know they are a threat on the counter-attack so we kept composed and organised.

“We created massive opportunities but the final pass or shot wasn’t good enough. Could have been two or three easily. But then it could have ended up in our net at the end as they are a threat.

“We know West Ham are challenging to get in the top four so it was a big result and we kept a clean sheet again.

“The experience and confidence will come. Big week – Europa League and FA Cup – so we’re looking forward to it. Hopefully get a few players back and put a good performance in.”

