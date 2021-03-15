Rainbow Six Siege new Season release date and Crimson Heist launch time news

The new season of Rainbow Six Siege kicks off this week

Operation Crimson Heist is kicking off this week as part of the new Rainbow Six Siege season update. Flores will be a big part of Year 6, with the operator coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles at the same time. The new attacker will available to unlock alongside a brand new ability, as well as a balanced armour and speed rating. The main focus is the remote-control RCE-Ratero, which can charge forward and explode, destroying nearby gadgets and soft surfaces. The Border map is also getting reworked, with Ubisoft hoping to improve gameplay and quality of life for players. A message from Ubisoft explains: “1F Bathroom has been expanded to provide a soft wall between the 1F Bathroom and 1F Tellers bomb sites, and the 2F Archives bomb site has been extended into 2F Offices. “In addition, an interior balcony now connects East Stairs to 2F Break Room, and a new exterior staircase leads to the 2F Archives balcony.”

Related articles

WHEN IS THE NEW SEASON OF RAINBOW SIX SIEGE STARTING? The new season of Rainbow Six Siege has a release date set for Tuesday, March 16, across PS4, Xbox One, next-gen consoles and PC. We don’t have a set release time confirmed for Operation Crimson Heist just yet, but the news is expected to be shared later today. Previous R6 patches have gone live in the early afternoon in the UK, with Neon Dawn going live at 08:00 EDT on PC, 09:00 EDT on PlayStation, 11:00 EDT on Xbox consoles. Downtime is also expected, with maintenance expected to take around one hour for each platform. Expect the full schedule to be announced by Ubisoft before everything goes live on March 16. More on the new R6 Year 6 release will be shared via official patch notes, which are expected to be shared the same day.

Rainbow Six Quarantine: Teaser trailer for new survival game

But until that happens, here’s the list of other stuff Ubisoft has promised for Rainbow Six Siege this week: SEASONAL WEAPON SKINS Experience two extremes with the seasonal weapon skin Thermal Antipode! With its striking design, you’ll be sure to stand out on the battlefield and turn players cold. The weapon skin will be released at season launch and is available for purchase throughout the season. Once unlocked, it remains in your inventory indefinitely and can be applied to all available weapons. NEW VOICE ACTORS The Operator voices for IQ and Capitão have been re-recorded with new voice actors. We are thankful to the voice actors who we worked with up to this point, but with the expansion of our Universe content, we needed to make adjustments to our talent lineup to ensure consistency. DISABLED STATE FOR ELECTRONIC GADGETS When disabled by Mute, the necessary disabled state feedback will now appear for Attacker drones, Breach Charges, Hibana’s X-Kairos, Fuze’s Cluster Charge, Thermite’s Exothermic Charge, and Zero’s ARGUS Cameras. In addition, Claymores and Nomad’s Airjabs can now be disabled and will have the proper feedback.