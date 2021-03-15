Rainbow Six Siege new Season release date and Crimson Heist launch time news

The new season of Rainbow Six Siege kicks off this week
Flores will be a big part of Year 6, with the operator coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles at the same time.
The new attacker will available to unlock alongside a brand new ability, as well as a balanced armour and speed rating.
The main focus is the remote-control RCE-Ratero, which can charge forward and explode, destroying nearby gadgets and soft surfaces.
The Border map is also getting reworked, with Ubisoft hoping to improve gameplay and quality of life for players.
A message from Ubisoft explains: “1F Bathroom has been expanded to provide a soft wall between the 1F Bathroom and 1F Tellers bomb sites, and the 2F Archives bomb site has been extended into 2F Offices.
“In addition, an interior balcony now connects East Stairs to 2F Break Room, and a new exterior staircase leads to the 2F Archives balcony.”
The new season of Rainbow Six Siege has a release date set for Tuesday, March 16, across PS4, Xbox One, next-gen consoles and PC.
We don’t have a set release time confirmed for Operation Crimson Heist just yet, but the news is expected to be shared later today.
Previous R6 patches have gone live in the early afternoon in the UK, with Neon Dawn going live at 08:00 EDT on PC, 09:00 EDT on PlayStation, 11:00 EDT on Xbox consoles.
Downtime is also expected, with maintenance expected to take around one hour for each platform.
Expect the full schedule to be announced by Ubisoft before everything goes live on March 16.
More on the new R6 Year 6 release will be shared via official patch notes, which are expected to be shared the same day.
SEASONAL WEAPON SKINS
Experience two extremes with the seasonal weapon skin Thermal Antipode! With its striking design, you’ll be sure to stand out on the battlefield and turn players cold.
The weapon skin will be released at season launch and is available for purchase throughout the season. Once unlocked, it remains in your inventory indefinitely and can be applied to all available weapons.
NEW VOICE ACTORS
The Operator voices for IQ and Capitão have been re-recorded with new voice actors. We are thankful to the voice actors who we worked with up to this point, but with the expansion of our Universe content, we needed to make adjustments to our talent lineup to ensure consistency.
DISABLED STATE FOR ELECTRONIC GADGETS
When disabled by Mute, the necessary disabled state feedback will now appear for Attacker drones, Breach Charges, Hibana’s X-Kairos, Fuze’s Cluster Charge, Thermite’s Exothermic Charge, and Zero’s ARGUS Cameras. In addition, Claymores and Nomad’s Airjabs can now be disabled and will have the proper feedback.
For Crimson Heist, Lion and Finka’s prices go down to 10,000 Renown or 240 R6 Credits. Mozzie and Gridlock’s prices decrease to 15,000 Renown or 360 R6 Credits. Finally, Oryx and Iana’s prices drop to 20,000 Renown or 480 R6 Credits.
SECONDARY WEAPON: GONNE-6
A new secondary weapon has been added to some Attacker loadouts. The GONNE-6 is Rainbow Six Siege’s modern-day hand cannon; it shoots an explosive projectile that detonates on impact with surfaces and destroys bulletproof gadgets. The name is derived from “handgonne,” a term that has been used throughout history to refer to hand cannons.
NEWCOMER PLAYLIST REWORK
The Newcomer map pool will now feature 5 iconic Siege maps (Coastline, Oregon, Kafe, Bank, and Clubhouse), plus 1 seasonal map that will rotate each season. Each Newcomer map will have two possible bomb site locations, and each match will feature the same bomb sites for all rounds, allowing players to familiarize themselves with the most-played sites.
