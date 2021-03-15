Turkey summer holidays back on for unvaccinated Britons – latest FCDO travel advice

Turkey, which has banned UK arrivals since January, currently has very strict entry rules in place, including the need to present a negative coronavirus test.

However, after April 15, Turkey will re-evaluate whether visitors must continue to produce evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure.

Ersoy explained: “We have world-class border processes in place for ensuring travel will be low-risk throughout Turkey.

“We are working with the British authorities to ensure these necessary processes are world-class and as up to date as possible.

