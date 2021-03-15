Young women most at risk of murder or rape, data shows

In light of the Sarah Everard case and recent public discourse on women’s safety, NimbleFins has compiled a fresh data study on violence against women in the UK. National statistics show that 1 in 4 homicides includes a female victim, and women aged 25 to 34 are most at risk of being murdered. Domestic violence affects women more than assaults committed by strangers, as a staggering 29% of women in the UK have experienced violence from an intimate partner at some point in their lives.

