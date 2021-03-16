Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have secret exit clause which could derail £200m boxing deal

WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champ Joshua, cleared his final hurdle, beating Kubrat Pulev in December of last year.

Fury has been out of the ring since that win over Wilder and has admitted that he has stopped training, until a date is finalised.

Speaking to iFL TV, the WBC title holder said: “I am not going to put all my eggs in one basket because I have been guilty of doing that before and, when the fight doesn’t happen, that is when I end up in a massive depression and feel like killing myself.

“I am not going to say ‘it is definitely happening in June or July.’ I have stopped training at the moment, I am on holiday.

“I am drinking anything between eight, ten, 12 pints of lager a day, at the minute. But I am not eating so I am getting my calories through alcohol.”