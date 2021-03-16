AstraZeneca vaccine safety: EMA boss gives update on vaccine review – statement in full

“They have not come up in the clinical trials, and they’re not listed as known or expected side events of the vaccine in clinical trials.”

She added: “Both the vaccinated people and the people who received the placebo have shown small, some very small numbers of blood clot developments.

“We are currently, we are still, firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation that outweighs the risk of the side effects.”

In addition to the EMA, experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO) also convened on the matter of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.