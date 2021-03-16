Call of Duty Warzone update: New map release news and Cold War Zombies reveal

New updates are coming to Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War, and we’re learning a little bit more about Activision’s plans every week.

When it comes to Battle Royale, things are expected to end with a Nuke event enveloping Verdansk, finishing with a new Warzone map being released for the start of Season 3.

But before that can happen in April, Zombies will spread across Verdansk, having recently reached the Prison.

A Plague Mode is also expected to drop, providing a new limited-time experience that involves exfiling before a missile strike.

But while we know a little about how Warzone Season 2 will end, we don’t know much about the new map.

However, the good news is that a series of small leaks have started to give us a better look, with the next Warzone map reportedly based in the Urals Mountains.

And what we’re learning this week is that the new Warzone map is going to pull from some well-known Black Ops locations.