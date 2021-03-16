Covid international travel: When will hotel quarantine rules end? What you need to know

These contracts will expire at the end of March but are expected to be extended.
According to the governments “roadmap” for lifting lockdown in the UK, international leisure travel could resume from May 17.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock, however, hasn’t ruled out extending the hotel quarantine policy into the summer.
He said: “The more elaborate your plans are for summer holidays, in terms of crossing borders, in terms of house mixing, given where we are now, I think you just have to say, you’re stepping into making guesses about the unknown.”
Currently, all travel is banned for non-essential purposes.
However, holiday and tourism companies are eager for holidaymakers to return after a devastating year for the industry.
