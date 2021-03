Starchy foods, such as potatoes, rice, pasta and bread, are particularly risky.

“They all contain carbohydrate, which is broken down into glucose and used by our cells as fuel,” warns Diabetes UK.

As the health body explains, the problem with some starchy foods is that it can raise blood glucose levels quickly, which can make it harder for you to manage your diabetes.

These foods rank high on the glycaemic index – a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates.