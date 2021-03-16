Elvis Presley army: Veteran who met The King in Germany shares how they bonded – WATCH

Part of the US 3rd Armored Division, he wasn’t far from where Elvis was stationed and spent some time at a training area in the mountains by Grafenwöhr
Speaking with Elvis expert Billy Stallings Spa Guy in the video below, the veteran couldn’t quite remember if it was the winter of 1958 or early spring 1959 when he was there for a training mission over four to six weeks.
Nevertheless, it was Deryl’s job to drive an officer to the post office, where a group of the higher ranking soldiers would have coffee in the warmth while he and other GIs had to wait outside in the cold.
The pair of soldiers talked for around 15 minutes and bonded over their connections, with Elvis saying how he’d played two shows in Booneville, so knew it well.
The veteran added: “It was just a great experience and I’ve always been glad that I got to know him just a little bit better.”
During Elvis’ two years in the army over in Germany, he met his future wife Priscilla Beaulieu, who he would go to marry in 1967.
“Heading back to Graceland was strange for him. It was what he always wanted, he wanted to get back there, but things were changing. And it did change, it did change.”
“He had the doors open for fans to come in, when he first bought Graceland. He was just so innocent and so young and carrying such heavy burdens at such a young age. [He went back] in fear of…change. Is he going to be able to keep it? Is he going to be able to afford all the things he was just getting into before the army?”
Luckily, The King went on to star in more Hollywood movies before rebooting his singing career with his 1968 Comeback Special.
