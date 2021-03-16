Fortnite update 16.00 PATCH NOTES, Season 6 map changes, new skins, weapons, Wolves, MORE

Fortnite update 16.0 patch notes

UPDATE 3: Update details and patch notes have been revealed for Fortnite Season 6: Primal. Update details and patch notes have been revealed for Fortnite Season 6: Primal. The new Battle Pass contains skins such as Agent Jones, Raz, Raven, Cluck, Tarana, Spire Assassin and Lara Croft. Neymar will also join Fortnite later in the season. The Primal theme takes things back to a more primitive time, and will see nature reclaim the island. As you can see from the map below, this includes lots of new POIs for players to explore. Fortnite players will also be able to tame wolves and use chickens to glide through the air. Weapons like the Boom Bow will make a return for Season 6, alongside other primitive versions of classic weapons. UPDATE 2: According to the latest set of Fortnite leaks, update 16.00 will indeed add tamable wolves, as well as other animals like chickens and boars. Unconfirmed reports also suggest that Lara Croft will join the Battle Pass, alongside a chicken skin and a new Jonesy outfit. Season 6 will coincide with the release of the Hazard Platoon Pack, which contains the Centurion outfit, new back bling, a picakxe and 600 V-Bucks.

Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass

UPDATE: Fortnite Season 6 server downtime has started, which means you can now begin to download update 16.00. Fortnite Season 6 server downtime has started, which means you can now begin to download update 16.00. The new Fortnite update will launch at different times depending on the platform, although downtime begins and ends at the same time for everybody. Speaking of downtime, the game has been taken offline by Epic, and won’t return until at least 8am GMT. “Downtime for Chapter 2 Season 6 (v16.00) has begun!” reads an Epic tweet. “As a reminder, patch rollout times will vary per platform. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended.” ORIGINAL: Fortnite update 16.00 is about to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android. The new update has a March 16 release date. It will launch during a period of server downtime, which begins at 4am GMT. The update launch time will vary depending on the platform, although downtime will end at the same time for all players. Season 6 will begin with the Zero Crisis story cinematic, which premieres at 8am GMT. This is followed by a single-player mission available to all players when they login. “CH2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5,” reads an Epic Games tweet. “You’ll play through the culmination of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. This is a solo experience & you can play through it whenever you first log in during the Season.” In terms of the update 16.0 patch notes, Season 6 will feature an updated map, as well as a brand new Battle Pass.

If the leaks are anything to go by, the Battle Pass could be headlined by a Neymar skin. That’s based on a recent teaser featuring what appears to be Neymar’s shirt. Wolves are also tipped to appear in the new Fortnite Season, while a shotgun from Save the World is expected to make its debut. Needless to say, update 16.0 launches with a whole host of gameplay tweaks and bug fixes, which can be seen in the patch notes below. Express Online will update this article with the full list of update 16.0 patch notes when the update goes live after 4am GMT.

Fortnite update 16.0 early patch notes… General Fixes… • Balloons item temporarily disabled. – Due to a visual issue, we’ve temporarily disabled the Balloons item. • Unable to edit color Styles for the Phantasmic Pulse Pickaxe in the Locker. – Players are currently unable to change the color of the Phantasmic Pulse Pickaxe from the Boundless Set. Battle Royale fixes… • Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue. – Players in Split Screen may have difficulty playing another match together due to the “Ready Up!” option not working properly. • Inventory menu selector appearing on multiple slots. – The inventory menu selector may appear on multiple slots simultaneously instead of just one. Creative mode fixes… • Player portal appears as “Creative Don’t Fill.” – We’re investigating an issue that is causing player portals to appear as saying Creative Dont Fill • Pressing the default key in pre-game lobby starts the game. – We’re investigating that is causing Creative matches to start when pressing the default key. • Main Player rift can sometimes show as a Seasonal Rift. – We’re investigating an issue where the main player rift can appear as the season rift