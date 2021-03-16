George Russell sends Lewis Hamilton retirement plea in bid to battle F1 star – EXCLUSIVE

“What Lewis has achieved is incredible, and it’s going to be incredibly difficult to match,” he said.

“From the second he jumped in an F1 car, he was in a car capable to win, and he’s been at the front of the grid and at the top of his game since 2007.

“But no additional pressure [for me], I’m in it for myself and the guys who have helped me along the way and supported me, I’m here for those people.

“I’m not going to put unnecessary pressure on myself just because I’m British. I’m a proud Brit, but just because Lewis is a Brit and he’s achieved so much, it’s not going to change anything.”