Google Maps Street View: Amorous couple's bodies look very disturbing in beach clinch

His other hand can be seen resting upon his knee yet, apart from this glimpse of his leg, the lower half of his body appears to simply not exist.
However, the man’s mystery body is not the only thing wrong with this beach scene.
To the right of the couple, stands another man – yet viewers can only see his legs below his knees.
Thankfully, there is a logical explanation for the bizarre goings-on in the image.
A technological glitch with the Google cameras has created a very weird effect.
The photography splicing has caused the problem due to the way the images are assembled.
This is done by knitting the images together to make it seem realistic.
However, moving objects often ruin the scene as they shift when the photos are taken.
This is far from the only time such a bizarre image has cropped up on Google Maps
In a photo of a male tourist enjoying a day out, rather than having eyes, a nose and a mouth, he has an arm growing out of his face.
What’s more, the arm begins halfway up the bicep and is bending into a fist at the elbow.
It almost looks a bit like the tourist has a trunk, just like an elephant, as he has no discernible facial features at all.
Of course, as with the couple on the beach, this is all due to a simple glitch.
