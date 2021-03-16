Harry Redknapp 'wasn't a nice guy' and personality 'was a myth' Rowan Vine raged

The likes of Peter Crouch and Jermaine Defoe, strikers who followed Harry to a number of clubs including Tottenham and Portsmouth, have spoken highly of his influence on and off the pitch.
Yet, according to Vine – who made 13 appearances for Portsmouth at the start of his career – Redknapp’s off-field persona was completely different to when he was on the training pitch.
Speaking to Under the Cosh podcast, the 38-year-old recalled how, when Redknapp took over the reigns of Portsmouth in 2002, he played a couple of games before being shipped out on loan to Brentford.
“He wasn’t the Harry you saw on I’m A Celebrity, it wasn’t all the jam roly polys you know. It was like the old 51:10 [mobile phone] was out, and he was like, ‘Who the f**k does he think he is?'”
He claimed: “I liked Harry, and he’d say now that he likes me, because we do get on now, I’ve seen him and we’ve interlinked a few times.
“But back in the day he wasn’t a nice guy.”
After a long playing career, Redknapp started out as a manager at AFC Bournemouth in 1983.
But Vine’s remarks were completely different to what viewers found of Redknapp when he appeared on the popular ITV show.
She added: “With all of his little idiosyncrasies and little catchphrases, he was absolutely brilliant entertainment value and a very worthy winner.
“There was no game plan, there was no pretence, he was just himself. He came across as such a genuinely nice man.”
