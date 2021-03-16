High blood pressure: Double vision and three other perceptible symptoms to look for

According to UK guidelines, adults should eat less than 6g of salt a day.

“Most of the salt we eat is hidden in the foods we buy ready-made, like bread, biscuits, breakfast cereals, sauces and condiments, as well as ready meals and takeaways,” warns Blood Pressure UK.

This hidden salt accounts for around three quarters (75 percent) of the salt people consume – only a small amount comes from the salt we add while cooking or at the table.

According to charity Heart UK, a diet low in saturated fat and high in fruit and vegetables, whole grain foods, and low fat dairy foods can also significantly lower blood pressure within two weeks.