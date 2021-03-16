How do I know if I have a blood clot in my leg? The SEVEN key symptoms of a blood clot

Blood clots are very serious, and need to be treated as soon as possible. A clot could block up the blood vessels, which makes it increasingly difficult to deliver blood around the body. But it can be difficult to know if you’re at risk of the condition.

Blood clots are relatively common, and are caused by proteins and platelets clumping together in the blood vessels.

They usually develop in the legs or arms, but they can form almost anywhere in the bay, including around the heart, brain or lungs.

Left untreated, the clot may make its way into the lungs, which can be very serious. This is known as a pulmonary embolism.

It’s, therefore, absolutely essential that you seek medical attention if you think that you have a blood clot.

