How do I know if I have a blood clot in my leg? The SEVEN key symptoms of a blood clot

They usually develop in the legs or arms, but they can form almost anywhere in the bay, including around the heart, brain or lungs.
Left untreated, the clot may make its way into the lungs, which can be very serious. This is known as a pulmonary embolism.
It’s, therefore, absolutely essential that you seek medical attention if you think that you have a blood clot.
“You can get them in blood vessels in just about any part of your body. They’re most likely to affect a leg, especially if you sit for long periods of time.
“If you learn the warning signs, you’re more likely to get quick medical help that can make a huge difference in keeping you out of the danger zone.
“But it’s important to know that in some cases, clots can happen with few symptoms or none at all…”
Some patients also start to struggle to breathe, which is usually a sign that the clot has moved from the leg toward the lungs.
The difficulty breathing is likely to be accompanied by a bad cough, chest pain, and dizziness.
You should dial 999 and ask for an ambulance straight away if you think your blood clot has moved into your lungs.
