Kate Garraway talks 'shocking' change to husband's body after losing 8 stone in hospital

The harrowing account will show footage of Derek at his sickest with glimpses of his recovery.
But Kate warned fans that what they will see will leave them in a state of shock.
“The change in his body is shocking,” she said in a recent interview.
The illness has affected his kidneys, damaged his liver and pancreas, and caused his heart to stop on more than once occasion.
On top of all this he also caught pneumonia with numerous other infections leaving holes in his lungs.
The epic fight to stay alive has seen him lose a whopping eight stone whilst spending months in intensive care, and it’s these changes that left even his nearest and dearest staggered at his current physical appearance.
“I’m sure there’s plenty of people who think, ‘Why is she going on about it all the time? My husband’s sick too,” Kate admitted to The Times.
“But inevitably, because of the job I happen to do, I’ve talked about the situation on air because it would be weird not to.
“I know this sounds a little bit holier-than-thou, but I’m also very conscious that I have a voice that other people don’t. So it’s really important to say stuff that I’ve experienced because I will not be alone in those experiences.”
