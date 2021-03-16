Kelly Macdonald admits she had a 'real issue' with her new role in Line Of Duty series 6

She thought that Keeley Hawes, who portrayed DI Lindsay Denton in the second and third series was “remarkable”, and her predecessor managed to settle some of her anxiety; talking her “down from the ledge” by exchanging messages.
“Talk about a big act to follow!” she laughed.
“It’s a horrible thing to ask of someone!”
“I’ve not watched lots of things! I saw bits of it on Gogglebox and of course I was aware of its success,” she explained.
“I got halfway through season four and stopped because it was getting too close to the start of the shoot.
“I was getting proper nerves and watching Thandie Newton wasn’t making it easier!”
Since its debut in 2012, it quickly became one of the most watched dramas in Britain, with only one question at the forefront of every viewer’s mind – who is the final member of H?
The latest series of Line Of Duty begins on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.
