Kelly Macdonald admits she had a 'real issue' with her new role in Line Of Duty series 6

Kelly Macdonald, 45, takes centre stage in the latest series if the highly-anticipated police drama of Line Of Duty, as Senior Investigating Officer DCI Joanne Davidson, whose unconventional behaviour attracts the attention of the notorious anti-corruption unit 12. While fans eagerly await season six that begins next Sunday, the actress revealed she had a “real issue” with this latest role before she accepted it.

Speaking of her debut as a suspect of corruption in a recent interview, Macdonald noted that there were couple of things she was worried about that almost made her turn down the opportunity, as her nerves nearly got the better of her.

She thought that Keeley Hawes, who portrayed DI Lindsay Denton in the second and third series was “remarkable”, and her predecessor managed to settle some of her anxiety; talking her “down from the ledge” by exchanging messages.

“Talk about a big act to follow!” she laughed.

“It’s a horrible thing to ask of someone!”

