Kirstie Allsopp talks 'heated' discussion with family as stepson brands flashing 'rare'

The tragic and senseless murder has triggered numerous discussions about women’s rights and Kirstie was among those having to have difficult conversations with her family.
She took to Twitter to share the nature of a “heated discussion” between her and four male family members, who were left “outraged” about the proposed curfew for men, which became a trending topic in retaliation to the safety proposals that women have been told to follow for many years in order to “avoid” assault.
In view of her 423.7K followers, Kirstie wrote: Discussing ‘flashing’ with stepson. He’s convinced it’s rare.
She added: “Anyhow have you ever been flashed at plus your age? #strawpoll.”
After being inundated with replies, the presenter soon followed up with another post revealing her reaction to the results of the survey.
“The replies that are flooding into this tweet are staggering,” she noted.
“Politely, I think you’re wrong,” she said.
“Unless we talk about these things, out in the open, they get hidden. Stepson had never heard of it.”
It comes after an investigation by UN Women UK found that 97% of women aged 18-24 have been sexually harassed, with a further 96% not reporting those situations because of the belief that it would not change anything.
